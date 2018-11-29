World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday Wednesday.

Reginold Edwards, who lives at the Autumn Leaves Memory Care Facility, has outlived most of his friends and family. His wife passed away last year and they never had children.

But Edwards wasn't alone on this day. Fifteen airmen from JBSA-Lackland made sure they could be by his side.

Tech Sgt. Curtis Krenzke was surprised when so many of his trainees asked to be part of Edwards' special day.

"It gives you hope in humanity when these young men decided to volunteer to come," Krenzke said.

Edwards was a captain and pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II from 1940-1946 in the South Pacific. After the war, he became a dentist, working for federal health facilities.

Greg Drummond, of Heart to Heart Hospice, asked the airmen to celebrate with Edwards. Drummond said to see Edwards' face light up when they all walked into the room was a heartwarming moment.

"Once your military, you're always military," Drummond said. "For him to have the younger generation come and shake his hand and thank him for his service as you can see. I think everybody saw the smile, the laughing, the drinking of wine. It just really opened his heart."



