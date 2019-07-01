Wounded war hero gets hero's welcome in his new home

SAN ANTONIO - A U.S. Army hero's sacrifice was the focus of a celebration Monday in a Northwest San Antonio suburb.

Cpl. Matthew Deatheridge is a bilateral double amputee who was wounded while on patrol as a member of an Army strike force in Afghanistan.

On Monday, he was handed the keys to a brand new home, courtesy of Perry Homes and Helping A Hero Organization.

"This kid embodies everything it means to be a warrior," said Jeff Willett, of Perry Homes, as he presented Deatheridge with the keys to his new home.

The 2,529-square-foot wheelchair-accessible home includes wider doors, a roll under sink, an adapted toilet area, roll-in shower and other safety features. The home features an extended covered porch overlooking mature trees and will provide Deatheridge the peaceful setting to rebuild his life.

While Deatheridge was touring his new home, he said he was thankful and said his sacrifice is part of being a soldier.

"I'm taken aback; I'm blown away. I'm just trying to soak it all in," he said. "There (were) many others that paid much more than me. If given the choice and the opportunity to go back and do it all over again, I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

The ceremony also featured Country western singer Lee Greenwood performing his famous patriotic song, "God Bless the USA" and a mini-parade by the Patriot Guard Riders.

