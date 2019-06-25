Million Dollar Quartet coming to San Antonio Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - The Broadway musical, 'Million Dollar Quartet' will perform in San Antonio on Oct. 6 at the Majestic Theatre.

"Million Dollar Quartet" is a musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time, a news release said.

The Tony Award-winning musical brings to life the story of four young musicians meeting at Sun Records in Memphis in 1956.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800)982-2787.

