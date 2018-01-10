Millions of tires to be removed from illegal dumpsite in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - About 2 million tires will finally be removed from an illegal dumpsite in south Bexar County.

The Applewhite Safe Tire Facility, which had been sitting for more than a decade, created a fire hazard and was a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

State Rep. Tomas Uresti said a company called Copart bought the land. The online vehicle auction company has 300 days to clean up the 36-acre property.

Copart owns the property next to the dumpsite.

Uresti said the company will use the acquired land as a distribution center.

