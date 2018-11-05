Minivan driver intentionally hits 3 bicyclists after verbal argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the driver of a minivan who intentionally hit three bicyclists on the West Side Sunday night.

Police said the driver of the tan minivan nearly hit the three bicyclists near West Woodlawn Avenue and Hillcrest Drive, prompting a verbal altercation between the driver and the group.

The driver left, but circled back and another verbal argument ensued between the group and the driver, according to police. However, this time, the driver hopped a curb and intentionally hit the three bicyclists with his vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe they have located the minivan but said they are still looking for the driver.

All three bicyclists suffered minor injuries.

