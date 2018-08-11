Miss Helen the shark returns to San Antonio Aquarium display tank

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Miss Helen the shark is back on display at the San Antonio Aquarium!

The 16-inch horn shark was returned to her exhibit after spending some time in quarantine. She had been stolen from an open pool where visitors are allowed to reach in and touch various species exactly two weeks ago.

Officials arrested Anthony Shannon, 38, for allegedly stealing the shark from the aquarium.

Shannon was one of three people captured on surveillance video stealing the shark by disguising it as a baby and putting it in a stroller, officials said.

Shannon is the only person charged in connection with the theft so far.

Miss Helen was returned to the aquarium around 9 p.m. on July 30, two days after she was taken. She was then put in quarantine to recover.

Aquarium officials said Miss Helen was healthy and cleared from quarantine on Saturday. She was put back in the display tank at 1 p.m.

