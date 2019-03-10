Missing 10-year-old boy may be with his father, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in the 400 block of West Bitters Street on Friday.

Police said Shaun Alexander Smith may in fact be with his father who has visitation rights, but it was not his designated time to be with the child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

