Missing Houston-area teen girl may be in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A Houston-area teen girl was reported missing Monday and may be heading toward San Antonio, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO officials said Kia Young, 14, was last seen that day in Porter, Texas, possibly walking toward a WalMart in the 2900 block of Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring, Texas.

Young is believed to be attempting to travel to San Antonio, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Young was wearing a burgundy shirt and neon yellow shorts and holding a gray purse.

She is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Young's whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 with the case #19A290562.

