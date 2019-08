MEDINA LAKE, Texas - The body of a man who was reported missing more than a week ago was discovered Monday morning in Medina Lake.



According to Texas Game Warden Captain Jeff Carter, the body of Zenovio "Sandy" Calderon, 56, of Carrizo Springs, was recovered at an island near the Elm Cove area of the lake.



Calderon was reported missing around 2 a.m. July 28.



Carter said search crews worked from daybreak to sunset to find Calderon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.