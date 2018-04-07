Missing man's family: Body found ID'd as Pete Carreon, 81

SAN ANTONIO - A body found Thursday in South Bexar County is that of a missing 81-year-old man, family members said.

According to the Facebook page, Pete Carreon - Rest In Peace, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified a body found in the 22800 block of U.S. 281 South as Pete Paez Carreon, who had been missing since January.

"We would like to express our appreciation to all who contributed their time, efforts, and donations during our search for him these last 11 weeks," the Facebook post said.

Family members said Carreon, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, wandered away from his home on North Addison near Highway 281 South sometime during the late hours of Jan. 19 or the early morning of Jan. 20.

Relatives and strangers helped in the search for Carreon.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said there is no evidence to believe foul play is a factor is Carreon's disappearance or death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

