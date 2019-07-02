Missing SA man, 77, in need of medication, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 77-year-old man who is under a doctor's care and is without his medication has been reported missing, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Daniel "Forgoza" Ortiz was last seen Monday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said Ortiz is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He is described as being 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds and has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Ortiz suffers from health conditions that require immediate attention, police said.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.