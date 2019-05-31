Missing SA teen girl may be with a man on NE Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing San Antonio girl who might be with a man.

Nayelis Dalliette Santiago, 16, was last seen March 22 with a man on the NE Side of Bexar County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

BCSO officials said Nayelis was seen that day leaving her Converse home near Foster Road wearing black pants and a tan shirt and carrying a tan-colored purse.

The man, who could be facing serious charges, was seen wearing a light gray hoodie, BCSO said.

Nayelis is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

Anyone who allows Nayelis to stay with them may face charges of harboring a runaway or interfering with child custody, which is a state felony. Those charges could range from one to two years in jail, with a fine not exceeding $10,000.

