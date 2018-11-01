Missing senior citizen being sought by Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A senior alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man last seen on Thursday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gabriel Pina Jr., last seen at 6800 RM 1869 in Liberty Hill driving a gray 2015 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate GYS2373.

Deputies said Pina is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, and was wearing a red and black flannel shirt and blue jeans.

He has a tattoo of a blue heart on his upper left arm and has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment, according to deputies.

If you have any information on Pina’s whereabouts, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-864-8301.

