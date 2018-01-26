Missing Universal City K-9 found alive

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - The K-9 that disappeared in the Universal City area Jan. 14 has been located as of Friday morning.

A citizen found the K-9 in a field near Kitty Hawk Road across from a Walmart, according to K9s of Valor, a nonprofit organization that provides life-saving equipment to K-9 units across the U.S. and which helped coordinate the search effort.

"We are still waiting for details from the handler to proceed and reward the citizen. They are focused on getting him checked out right now,” a representative from K9s of Valor told KSAT.

Nearly 100,000 people viewed the original post on the K9s of Valor Facebook page.

