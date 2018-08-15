Mistrial declared in murder trial of man accused of shooting, killing business partner

SAN ANTONIO - A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his business partner.

David Gomez said he shot Isaac Flores in self-defense three years ago. He said it happened during a heated argument over hiring practices in their trucking business.

The jury had been deliberating since Monday, and late Wednesday morning, it told the judge it could not reach a verdict.

The case will remain in the system with the indictment intact.

Gomez will be tried again unless the case is resolved through a plea bargain.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.