Mistrial declared in murder trial of man accused of shooting, killing business partner

SAN ANTONIO - A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his business partner.
David Gomez said he shot Isaac Flores in self-defense three years ago. He said it happened during a heated argument over hiring practices in their trucking business.
The jury had been deliberating since Monday, and late Wednesday morning, it told the judge it could not reach a verdict.
The case will remain in the system with the indictment intact.
Gomez will be tried again unless the case is resolved through a plea bargain.
