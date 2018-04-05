MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech still inspires East Side activist

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 New reporter Jessie Degollado sat down Wednesday with Nettie Hinton, of San Antonio, who was among tens of thousands of people who gathered on the National Mall in Washington D.C. in 1963, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke these immortal words:

"I have a dream that my four little children will someday live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today."

Degollado: Was the "dream" realized?

Hinton: "It seems as if we've lost something really, really significant and we just got to get it back somehow."

Degollado: How is that possible?

Hinton: "What he did is what each and every person needs to do. They have to be knowledgeable. They have to be aware and they have to speak out against injustice. Be a leader. Don't expect another Martin Luther King to come and do your job. It's your job."

A 26-year-old U.S. Treasury employee at the time, Hinton said when she asked for annual leave that day, she told her employer, "I'm going to the march for jobs and freedom. They weren't too happy, but what could they do?"

