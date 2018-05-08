Cars outside burning mobile home cause concern for firefighters

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters putting out a fire in a mobile home in Southeast Bexar County Tuesday morning believed for at least a few minutes that they were in a life-or-death situation.

When they arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m., they noticed flames coming from the windows of the mobile home and saw several cars parked in the driveway.

They said they believed that was an indication that someone still might be inside the burning structure, located in the 23000 block of Fawn Trail.

RELATED: Plumbing crew working in attic blamed for house fire, SAFD says

RELATED: Abandoned home downtown collapses due to early morning fire

Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames, then conducted a primary search for people.

They say the found out, however, that the person who lived there was not home at the time.

Three dogs also lived inside the mobile home but were not harmed.

An investigator with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to look for the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.