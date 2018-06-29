Mom abandoned child at Chacho's and Chalucchis to 'get her phone,' police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a mother who allegedly left her 4-year-old child unsupervised at Chacho's and Chalucchis late Thursday night.

Aramis DeLaGarza, 30, is charged with child abandonment.

According to a preliminary report, a customer noticed that a girl had been left unsupervised in the restaurant "for an extended period of time" around 10:20 p.m and notified employees.

Police were called to the restaurant and said they found DeLaGarza in the parking lot. Police said she told them she "had to leave to get her phone" and left her child unsupervised.

Two children were released to the Children’s Shelter, police said.

