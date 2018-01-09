Mom, aunt arrested after baby's body found at Texas gas station

GREENVILLE, Texas - Police arrested the mother and aunt of a weeks-old baby after the infant's body was found at a North Texas gas station.

Greenville police said both sisters were being held Tuesday on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Investigators said the baby girl may have died at a residence and the corpse was moved to the gas station, where the body was discovered late Monday morning.

Police Sgt. Adam Phillips didn't immediately release the names of the sisters, who were arrested hours later, or the baby.

Phillips said the child was born in November. He didn't provide additional details on the girl or where the body was found at the gas station.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Greenville is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

