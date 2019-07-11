Mom jailed after sharing viral video of her daughter licking tongue depressor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cori Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday after posting video to social media of her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a dentist's office and putting it back.

Ward is being charged with a felony for tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, jail records indicate.

"I had just been waiting a long time," said Ward, noting that she regrets what happened. "I was just being silly with my kids."

Ward admitted to recording the video in an interview with KSAT sister station News4Jax.

The incident occurred at All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The medical center released a statement that reads in part:

"Upon notification of this isolate incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation. In Addition, we immediately removed all material and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility."

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents involving people licking items before putting them back, which stems from a San Antonio juvenile licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream and placing it back in a Walmart freezer.

Watch the video below:

***If you're having trouble viewing the embed, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.