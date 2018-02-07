Mom recalls simple mistake that claimed 8-year-old son's life

SAN ANTONIO - It's a deadly mistake a San Antonio mother will have to live with the rest of her life.

Jayden Herrera, 8, was outside his apartment complex playing with his brother when his mother, Angela Farbin, hit him with her car and pinned him against the wall of a building. Farbin said she will never forget that moment.

“When I went to go park a little further, instead of pushing the brake, the biggest mistake of my life was pushing the gas,” Farbin said.

The accident in the 6800 block of North Vandiver Road on Sunday. Her kids were on the sidewalk next to the parking lot.

Herrera was a Northwood Elementary School third grader.

Farbin said she's trying to hold it together for her oldest son and trying to find comfort in her faith.

“God knows why my baby was taken,” Farbin said.

She said her son always knew how to make her feel better with a smile.

“That boy could just cheer you up, everything he said was positive,” Farbin said. “I would give anything just to see his happy little smiley face again. And tell me 'Mom it's going to be OK.'”

The San Antonio Police Department said Farbin will not be charged.

The family is collecting funds to prepare Jayden's funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.