More fallout from SB4 lawsuit: Governor redirects grant money for city's anti-gang program

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won't renew a grant to the city of San Antonio for the Texas Anti-Gang Center in San Antonio, citing the pending lawsuit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed against the city last month over Senate Bill 4, a spokesman for Abbott confirmed Wednesday.

According to an old job posting through the city, the TAG Center acts as a force to prevent, intervene in and suppress gang activity. The agency is comprised of federal, state and local agencies.

The pending lawsuit asks a Travis County district court to issue an injunction requiring San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and the city to comply with SB 4, effectively prohibiting the police department from thwarting federal immigration enforcement, and assess civil penalties against the city, the police department and McManus.

At issue is an incident in December 2017 when police found 12 individuals suspected of entering the U.S. illegally, who appeared to be part of a human smuggling operation, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

McManus is accused of refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, who were alerted to the discovery of the immigrants by an officer with the San Antonio Police Department. The lawsuit alleges McManus then ordered the immigrants be released from custody, which Paxton said is in violation of SB4, signed into law in the 2016 Texas Legislature.

The lawsuit accuses McManus of avoiding normal Police Department protocol by arranging for immigration attorneys from an activist group to provide the immigrants with legal advice and act as a translator.

McManus called a private company to take the immigrants away from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the lawsuit said. McManus and his officers never checked the criminal history of the suspected immigrants, nor did they contact Child Protective Services to investigate the safety of a minor who was in the group, the lawsuit said.

Both the governor's office and the San Antonio Police Department said that the only thing changing would be who administers the fund. However, Mike Helle, president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association, characterized it as an embarrassment to the city.

"It's humiliating that San Antonio is the only police department in the state that has been stripped of control," Helle said via email Thursday. "(With) all other departments, the locals control the grant money. The (police) chief can spin it however he likes, (but) this is the first wall to fall because of his decision to let the illegals go back almost a year ago. As the lawsuit from the Texas (attorney general) continues, you will see more Texas grants, and possibly federal grants, be denied or taken away from SAPD. All because of McManus."

Helle said the change in grant administration will put operations at a "crawl."

"There are lease agreements and expenses to the grant -- IT work, computers, vehicles etc. The department used to be able to purchase items as they needed for the grant mission and just report the expense," Helle explained. "Now that DPS is in control, everything must be approved before any expenses are made. It's a managerial nightmare having to ask, 'Mother may I?' before they make a move. Does that sound like everything is business as usual? It grinds things to a crawl."

However, Abbott's press secretary, John Wittman, said via phone Wednesday that the diversion of funding was purely procedural as the state's lawsuit against the city moves through the courts.

"Public safety being the top priority for the governor of Texas, (Abbott) wanted to make sure that the Texas Anti-Gang Center in San Antonio continued to be funded," Wittman said. "So that funding grant will go to the Texas Department of Public Safety, directly to the Anti-Gang Center."

Wittman elaborated that a temporary, 30-day grant had been awarded to the city to continue funding the TAG center, but when the funding ended, the governor would then administer the grant to the TxDPS.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department said services will not be interrupted by the change in grant administration.

"The Texas Anti-Gang program is active," Jesse Salame, a spokesman for the police department said Wednesday. "All that changed is the fiduciary responsibility. The grant will now be administered by DPS instead of the Governor’s office. This is just an administrative change. We didn’t lose any funding and it won’t affect any of our current operations."

