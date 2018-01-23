More than 1,000 people suffered flu-related deaths in Texas last week, data shows

AUSTIN - In a span of one week, the number of flu-related deaths in Texas this season more than doubled.

According to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,155 flu/pneumonia-related deaths counted from Oct. 1 to Jan. 10.

Just one week later, the number of deaths more than doubled, soaring to 2,355 deaths.

DHHS data shows 1,200 people died in a span of a week with individuals over 65 accounting for half of the flu-related deaths this season.

DHHS obtains death data through death certificates and according to the state, delays in the reporting of deaths "may cause the number of reported (pneumonia/flu) deaths to vary considerably each week."

In addition to an increase in flu-related deaths, hospitals and laboratories have also seen an increase in positive flu tests. There were also 26 new reported outbreaks of the flu.

The Center for Disease Control is encouraging people to get a flu shot as the epidemic wreaks havoc on the nation. According to the CDC, the "best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others," is to get a flu shot.

