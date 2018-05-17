More than 100 bicyclists ride in silence to honor victims killed in vehicular accidents

SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 bicyclists hit the streets Wednesday for a ride of silence to honor the victims of vehicle accidents killed this past year.

In San Antonio, five bicycle riders have been struck since last May.

The ride was to help raise awareness about the need for drivers and bicycle riders to share the road.

Bicycle riders have a tight-knit community and say when one person is hurt, it impacts the entire community.

The ride lasted about an hour and a half and started at Main Plaza in downtown around 7 p.m.

This month is National Bike Month.

