More than 100 detained in Karnes County cockfighting bust, sheriff says

KARNES COUNTY, Texas - Authorities on Wednesday detained more than 100 people in connection with a rooster fighting operation, according to the Karnes County Sheriff's Office.

The agency posted photos of the incident on Facebook, writing that 150 people were detained and 35 were jailed for evading arrest and gambling. The remainder were issued citations, according to Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.

A federal complaint states that the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Texas game wardens, served a warrant on a property in the 3600 block of County Road 263. Officials raided the property because they suspected organized criminal activity, cruelty to animals, cockfighting and gambling was occurring on the lot.

There, Karnes County authorities said they found "a large quantity of individuals were engaged in an operation of rooster fighting."

At least three people who were involved in the bust were arrested on suspicion of living in the country illegally, federal court documents state.

