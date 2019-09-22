More than 20 shots fired, one man hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO - Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 200 Deerwood Drive before 5:30 Sunday morning. Police say one man was in his living room when he was shot through the door of his townhome.

The victim was taken to BAMMC hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Detectives counted more than 20 shell casings across the back porch of the man’s home, but police say they only received one call, which came from inside the victim’s home.

“The neighbors (or) no one else reported shots fired,” Sgt. Ramiro Juarez said.

Bullet holes could be seen in the back of the home through the window, wall and door. The damage to the property and shell casings helped detectives determine that the shooter fired from a short distance away with a small-caliber weapon.

“Multiple shots came through the exterior walls from the street side and into the apartment,” Juarez said.

The biggest challenge for detectives is the lack of witnesses. Police say no one has come forward with information to help identify the shooter. However they plan to question the victim at the hospital.

Police requested a search warrant to process the home and determine if the surveillance cameras in the backyard captured the shooting.

