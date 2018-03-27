More than $21,500 in cash, drugs, gun found during suspicious vehicle stop

SAN ANTONIO - Police discovered more than $21,500 in cash, drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop on Monday.

San Antonio Police Department officers were patrolling the area of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road when they saw a "suspicious vehicle."

Authorities ran the plates and discovered the vehicle's owner, Tyrin Malik Foley, had an outstanding narcotics warrant out of Washington County.

Officers said they could smell marijuana in his vehicle and searched the car. They found a felony amount of marijuana, a loaded 9 millimeter Glock handgun under the driver's seat and more than $21,500 inside a glove box.

Foley was arrested and booked on his warrant, along with new charges of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon.

