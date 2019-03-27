More than 30 residents of NE Side apartment complex displaced due to fire

SAN ANTONIO - More than 30 residents of a Northeast Side apartment complex have been displaced after a fire started on the balcony of a three-story building overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at the Alamo Park Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway, not far from Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames showing from the balcony of the building. The building was quickly evacuated just before the fire caused the roof to partially collapse, fire officials said.

Investigators said they believe the fire originated in a water heater closet that was on the second floor near the balcony of one of the apartments.

Twenty-six adults and five children have been displaced by the fire, with no reports of injury, fire officials said.

Arson investigators have now been called to help with the investigation. A damage estimate has not yet been determined.

As many as 29 fire units were called to scene. Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

