More than 30 shots fired in North East strip mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the parking lot of a strip mall in the city's North East side for shots fired, but when they arrived, they only found an empty parking lot with one man laying on the ground. The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Cross Creek Road near Walzem Road and Loop 410.

Sgt. Mario Ramírez explained that initially, 15 shots were reported, but daylight helped reveal many more shell casings than they had first counted.

"There's possibly upwards (of) maybe 30, if not more," Ramírez said.

Shots were fired all across the parking lot of a strip mall and out onto Walzem Road. That's where police say they also found a sandal and a necklace possibly belonging to witnesses or victims.

The extensive scene required the intersection of Cross Creek and Walzem to be shut down during the morning. VIA buses also had to be rerouted Sunday morning.

Three victims are being treated at BAMMC hospital for gunshot wounds. One of the victims underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. Two other victims suffered non-life threatening-injuries.

Although police don't know exactly what led to the shooting, they believe the local business "TD Da Spot" may be connected, though they have not been able to contact the owner of the establishment.

Investigators also spoke to one victim they say got caught in the gunfire

"(She) was here initially when all the shots were being fired, and her vehicle was struck as a result," Ramírez said. "She returned once everything calmed down."

Her car was struck five times, and so far, she's the only witness who has come forward. Detectives hope to also interview the victims in the hospitals to determine what actually took place leading up to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

