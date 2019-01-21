More than 300,000 people sign petition calling for Saints-Rams rematch

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans,…

An online petition calling for a rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints is picking up steam, garnering more than 330,000 signatures in a day.

The Rams' overtime win over the Saints upset many as fans claimed referees missed a pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the game.

Even more aggravating to Saints fans was that the NFL admitted to their egregious no-call on the pass interference incident and said there was also helmet-to-helmet contact.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said the missed call was something he and his team would probably never get over.

"They blew the call," Payton told media. "They said it should never have not been a call."

The petition, which was started Sunday afternoon, states in part, "We the undersigned want a re-match against L.A. on Sunday, Jan. 27. It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions."

What happened on the call?

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining.

Zuerlein booted through the winning field goal from just inside midfield with plenty of room to spare. The NFL said it the longest game-winning kick in playoff history.

If the pass interference penalty had been called, the Saints could've run most of the time off the clock to set up a winning field goal from chip-shot range. A replay was shown over and over on the Superdome's giant video boards, prompting some fans to toss trash on the field.

"Being that it happened right there in front of the person who would be the one to make the call, and everyone in the stands saw it, everyone watching at home on TV saw it, that makes it even more difficult to take," Saints QB Drew Brees said. "Because of this, I'm sure there will be a lot of talk about reviewing penalties, perhaps game-changing penalties."

