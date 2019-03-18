Dozen-plus gunshots hit West side home, car, mailbox overnight

SAN ANTONIO - Someone took aim at a West side home early Monday morning, leaving it, a car and a mailbox full of bullet holes.

Fortunately, the gunfire missed all 10 or so people who were sleeping inside the home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers at the home in the 7400 block of Westfield Drive, told KSAT 12 News there were several children taking part in a sleepover when someone fired into the residence shortly before 4:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

A preliminary report says a 42-year-old woman told police she woke up to the sound of gunfire and glass breaking.

However, she said by the time she looked outside, the shooter was gone.

Police believe the person who fired the shots was in a vehicle, although they found more than a dozen shell casings in the street.

Officers also marked off numerous places on the walls and windows of the home where the gunfire hit.

Bullet holes also were visible on a car parked in the driveway and the mailbox outside the home.

Police said they had yet to locate anyone who witnessed the shooting.

