More than a dozen units dispatched to South Side building fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters stayed busy on the South Side on Monday night after more than a dozen units were called to a property along South Zarzamora Street.

Firefighters said they believe the fire may have started at a tire shop before spreading to other businesses in the building.

A pregnant woman was checked out at the scene but is expected to be OK. She is part of a family that was displaced from their apartment

"All the smoke just went into the kitchen and my little brother saw it and we ran outside (to) check it and there was fire," Leonardo Santillan said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.