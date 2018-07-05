Morgan's Wonderland celebrates Fourth of July, honors heroes

SAN ANTONIO - It was an American Fourth of July at Morgan’s Wonderland, celebrated with countless activities.

For visitors at the park, the day was not only to celebrate Independence Day but also to salute local heroes.

"Today, we’re also honoring some very special heroes: our firefighters, our police, our EMS and military. All these heroes are going to go out of their way to protect the citizens," Bob McCullough of Morgan’s Wonderland said.

The day included a dog show, a magic show and face painting.

