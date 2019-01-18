Morgan's Wonderland nominated for best new attraction in USA Today

SAN ANTONIO - The ultra-accessible waterpark at Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan's Inspiration Island splash park, has been nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award.

The park is in the running in the best new attraction category against places such as the Museum of the American Revolution and the Evel Knievel Museum.

"The world's first, fully-accessible splash park - Morgan's Inspiration Island - continues to attract attention from around the globe," said Gordon Hartman, who also spearheaded creation of unique Morgan's Wonderland theme park.

Morgan's Inspiration Island features five major tropically-themed splash pads, the River Boat Adventure ride and support facilities such as the Wheelchair Valet, where guests can transfer out of their battery-powered wheelchairs into waterproof wheelchairs.

The water park opened in June.

As of Wednesday, the park was No. 3 in the ranking. The deadline for voting is Jan. 1. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.