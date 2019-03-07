Morning wakeup call known as 'GMSA' starts with sleepless nights for some

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 News’ “Good Morning San Antonio” begins streaming into thousands of homes each day before the sun comes up.

In order to make that happen, some staffers start their workday before most people are up and out of bed.

“It's a whole different world overnight,” said Joy Presley, senior producer of the TV station’s earliest newscast. “We're, like, the starting, the launching pad for everything that happens throughout the day.”

Presley oversees the entire GMSA production, from the stories and video that make it on air to the personnel and places where they will be to offer live reports.

She and some of the producing staff working with her often begin their shift at midnight, writing scripts for a two-and-a-half hour long newscast.

“The biggest part that I love is that each day is a new adventure, a new challenge. We never know what we're going to expect,” she said. “It's also really exciting to hear and see things before everybody else does.”

Presley has been working this sleepless shift for the past nine years.

Being alert at those hours requires sacrifice, dedication and lots of caffeine.

By the time most of the on-air news crews arrive at the still-early hour of 4 a.m., their workday is halfway finished.

In addition to the producers and people who appear on camera, there is a whole team of employees who edit video, operate technical equipment, update the website and direct the show—all to put GMSA on the air each day.

All of them have to be up and at their best while most people are sleeping.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.