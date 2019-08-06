Morphe opens store at San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO - Makeup lovers can now get their Morphe products directly from the source. Morphe opened its third Texas location at North Star Mall on Saturday.

The opening of the store was quietly announced on the Morphe Facebook page on Saturday. The company posted a photo of the store front, writing, "Hey San Antonio, #MorpheBabes! Guess what?! We just opened this beauty at North Star Mall today! Come hangout with us and grab ALL your fave Morphe goodies!"

The company has partnerships with internet star Jeffree Star, YouTube icon Jaclyn Hill and Cover Girl's first male ambassador, James Charles. Morphe has not yet announced whether it will host a grand opening event.

The shop is located near the MAC Cosmetics store at North Star Mall.

