Most Texans support legalization of marijuana, Quinnipiac poll finds

TEXAS - Most Texans support legalizing marijuana for personal use, a new poll from Quinnipiac University shows.

According to the poll, 61 percent of respondents said they are in favor of allowing adults in Texas to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use; 34 percent of those polled responded in opposition.

Quinnipiac University broke down the results by gender, political affiliation, age group and race.

Can't see the infographic below? Click here.

A majority of the people polled under the age of 65 were in favor of legalizing marijuana while 51 percent of people over 65 voted in opposition of legalizing marijuana.

According to the breakdown, 51 percent of Republicans opposed legalizing marijuana. A majority of people who identify as Democrats or independent voted in favor.

See the full results.

