Mother accused of abandoning children at Bexar County hospital

SAN ANTONIO - Chaunize Simmons, 30, is being charged with abandoning a child after she left her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter at the hospital and never returned, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Simmons' daughter was admitted to a hospital in Bexar County for medical treatment on Thursday.

The girl was still under the care of hospital staff Saturday when Simmons showed up in the waiting area with her son.

According to the affidavit, Simmons told nursing staff she had to leave to go to work and would leave her son at the hospital.

Nurses explained to Simmons that there were no child care facilities at the hospital, but Simmons, who acknowledged there wasn't a child care facility, left the hospital without her son when he fell asleep in the waiting area, the affidavit stated.

Officers were called after Simmons left without her son, and when they checked the location Simmons gave to the nurses when she said she had to go to work, the staff at that location told police they had no knowledge of Simmons.

Simmons was arrested Sunday. No other details of the arrest are currently available.

