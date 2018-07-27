Mother, child hit by glass, driver injured after crashing into children's clothing store

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A mother and child were hit with minor glass fragments and a driver was injured after crashing into a storefront in Leon Valley, officials said.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 6900 block of Bandera Road at the Once Upon a Child resale clothing store.

Police said it appeared that the driver did not put the car into park and accidentally drove into the building.

A mother and child who were exiting the store were hit by glass, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

No charges are expected.

The business was temporarily closed by the Leon Valley Fire Department.

