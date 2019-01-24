Mother determined to seek justice for son killed 6 years ago

SAN ANTONIO - A mother says she's determined to seek justice for her son who was killed six years ago on Wednesday.

Monica Penalver returned to her son's grave on the solemn anniversary.

Roger Rodriguez, who was 17 at the time, was shot after getting into an argument with another man over a family member.

The man first arrested in the case claimed self-defense and was let go because of lack of evidence just three months into the case, but Penalver said she's determined to stay the course for her son and others.

"I just want justice for my son and for every mother who goes through this not to give up," Penalver said.

San Antonio police said they are no longer working on the case.

Penalver said she wants the case reopened.

