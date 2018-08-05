Mother discovers children stabbed to death; father charged with their murders

PASEDENA, Texas - A mother is without her two kids after police say her estranged husband stabbed them to death.

Authorities in Pasadena told KSAT 12's sister station, KPRC 2, that the man called his estranged wife Saturday to tell her that he had killed their kids. When she got to his apartment, she found her two children, a 1-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, stabbed to death on the bed, KPRC 2 reported.

Jean Pierre Ndosska, 62, is charged with killing his kids after his estranged wife dropped them off at his apartment to visit, according to the TV station.

Ndosska was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his car around 1 a.m. Sunday, but survived the shooting and is in stable condition at an area hospital, according to KPRC 2.

Ndosska has been charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.