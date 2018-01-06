Mother accused of leaving 4 young children, including infant, home alone to go to work

HOUSTON - A mother was charged Thursday after she left her four young children at home by themselves to go to work, Houston police said.

The incident was reported around noon in the 200 block of Plaza Verde, when one child called their father about being left alone.

Police said they found four children, an infant, a 9-month-old boy, 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl.

The mother, Brianda Villarreal, told police she asked a neighbor to watch them while she was gone. Police said it is unknown if the neighbor knew or intended to watch the children.

Police said the children were in good health when officers arrived.

Villarreal was charged with abandoning with intent to return.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.