Mother of man found dead in trash can lashes out at killer

SAN ANTONIO - Terry Cantu didn't mince words when she addressed Derrick Rodriguez in court Tuesday.

Prior to the face-to-face meeting, Rodriguez pleaded no contest to murder charges in the October 2016 slaying of 33-year-old Abel Salazar, whose bullet-riddled body was found stuffed in a trash can in rural Bexar County.

As part of a plea agreement, Rodriguez, 23, was sentenced to 32 1/2 years in prison.

During the victim impact portion of the hearing, Cantu told Rodriguez that her religion forbids her to hate. Nevertheless, she was angry.

"Every day, I'm gonna pray for you," Cantu said. "I'm gonna pray that the very thing that you did will come and torment you.

"Every day, when the trash passes, now, and I come and I pull that trash can today -- that brown trash can that you put my son in -- I'm pulling it out, and I'm thinking of my son in there."

Salazar's uncle, Ruben Cortez, who has since become a pastor, spoke about forgiveness during his victim impact statement. And of love.

"I love you, brother," Cantu said, choking back tears. "I don't understand what happened that day."

Rodriguez must serve one half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The hearing was held in the 175th District Court, with Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl presiding.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.