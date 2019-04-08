Mother of woman found buried under concrete slab wants answers

SAN ANTONIO - The last time Margie Salinas saw her daughter, Dedra, alive was in November of 1999.

"The last person I saw her with was her husband," Salinas said Monday.

In the fall of 2006, Dedra Salinas' body was found buried under a concrete slab in the backyard of the couple's South Side home.

The missing woman's husband, Roy Hernandez, was indicted on a murder charge 11 years later in 2017.

Hernandez remains jailed and is currently awaiting trial while he undergoes mental health evaluations, according to court records.

While Margie Salinas waits for the trial to get underway, she also waits for answers.

"Who was present when she died? Who said she's dead? Who had the right to bury her in the backyard where she was living with her husband?" Salinas asked. "That's what I want to know."

Salinas said the answers will hopefully and finally provide closure for her and her family.

