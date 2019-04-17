Mother pleads for information leading to arrest of 19-year-old son's killer

SAN ANTONIO - A mother is struggling to cope and is asking the public to help police find her son's killer after he was shot to death on the city's Northwest Side.

Benny Ray Odem III, 19, was slain just a week ago. He was found dead at the Starcrest Apartments in the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

"I can't sleep. I literally can't even eat. I don't have the appetite or the desire to do so. It's not there," said LaToya McHenry, Odem's mother.

Police said they arrived to find Odem lying on the threshold of a door, shot multiple times. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died.

McHenry said Odem had no enemies and was well-liked by everyone who knew him.

"He was so funny. He was so sweet. And his smile ... it melted everyone. You couldn't be upset with him. He was always in good spirits," McHenry said.

Witnesses told police they saw a white sport utility vehicle speeding off from the scene. Police said, however, that they have not yet identified a suspect.

"If you know anything, please go to the police. Please do not go take any actions on your own. I don't want anyone else to die. No mother should have to go through this," McHenry said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can also be texted to 274637 or can be submitted by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

