Mother searches for answers after son dies in drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A mother caught up in a pattern of gun violence is now mourning her son, who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting Sept. 6 at his home in the 100 block of Dafoste Avenue.

Steven Pickens died two days later at a hospital.

Pickens’ mother, Alvenia Sneed, was in the next room and was forced to drop and take cover during the shooting.

“I was so afraid, because I knew something was wrong with him,” Sneed said.

That night wasn’t the first time that Pickens was targeted. Sneed said Pickens was paralyzed after a separate shooting last year. She believes someone was targeting Pickens and her nephew, Eddie Carter. San Antonio police have not confirmed whether that is true.

Carter’s body was found in a Jack in the Box in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2016. Eleven hours later, Dontey Washington was shot to death in front of Sneed and Pickens’ house.

KSAT 12 requested the service calls to that home. There were eight disturbance calls and three shooting calls from Dec. 26, 2016, to Sept. 6, 2018.

Police could not comment on whether the shootings were related since they’re still investigating the cases.

Pickens leaves behind three children and three stepchildren.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Pickens' murder. Those seeking to obtain the reward must call Crime Stoppers directly at 210-224-7867.

All calls and tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

