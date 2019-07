SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s was shot in the upper torso while walking on the city's East Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on W.W. White Road.

According to police, a woman picked up the man after he was shot and drove him to the Ruby Inn to call for help.

Police said three suspects were seen fleeing in a vehicle.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

