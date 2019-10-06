Motorcycle rider dies in NW side crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcycle rider is dead after a Sunday morning crash on the Northwest side.

That crash happened just after 9 o'clock at the corner of Culebra and Rim Rock Trail.

Police say the 56 year old man had a green light as rode his motorcycle westbound.

That's when an elderly woman turned in front of his bike.

They say the man laid the bike down and skidded about 75 feet.

Investigators say the bike kept sliding but the man impact the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Police say they don't expect any charges to be filed against the woman.

