Motorcyclist, 30, killed in crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A seventh person has died in a traffic incident in San Marcos so far this year.

The crash happened Friday morning just after midnight.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Post Road, where they found a motorcycle and the rider, who was identified as 30-year-old Justin David Malott.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation suggested Malott's motorcycle veered off the roadway before hitting a tree.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.