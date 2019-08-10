Motorcyclist arrested after leading DPS troopers on chase

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities have a man in custody after the Department of Public Safety says he led troopers on a chase around San Antonio's East side.

Troppers say the chase started around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when they tried to pull over a motorcyclist near I-35 and AT&T Center Parkway, but he refused to stop.

The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later when DPS troopers were able to box him in at a HEB store on Rittiman Road.

The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.